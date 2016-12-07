Jayalalithaa - 1948-2016

Chennai shuts, but Amma Canteens feed the hungry

The low-cost canteens, Jayalalithaa’s signature project, attracted global attention.   | Photo Credit: M. Prabhu

more-in

Over 350 outlets were open and instructed to hand out free food

Ahead of the funeral of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Tuesday, Chennai shut down — shops, restaurants and roadside eateries were closed.

But as Tamil Nadu mourned her, one of Amma’s pet schemes — ‘Amma Unavagams’ (Amma Canteens) stayed open — but not for business as food was served free of cost to all those who walked in.

Of the 407 Amma Canteens, over 350 were open and instructed to hand out free food. Digital entrepreneur and podcaster Kiruba Shankar, who visited one of the canteens on Kamarajar Salai, Virugambakkam, spotted around 20 people having their food at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

“The Amma canteen was open and feeding people. It was business as usual when almost every shop and hotel was closed. The right way to pay a tribute,” he exulted.

Mary Antonita, who had her lunch at an Amma canteen in Thiruvanmiyur, said, “I’m a daily wage worker and I walked five kilometres to have food here.”

However, Naresh Kumar, a resident of Madipakkam, complained that the canteen was closed at Velachery. The same was true in Chintadripet and CIT Nagar. A Chennai Corporation source said these outlets had to down shutters as they ran out of provisions (usually these outlets have a stock for 40 days).

Nutrition security

On Tuesday, Prof M.S. Swaminathan pointed out that Ms. Jayalalithaa’s attention was not only on advances in modern technology but also on the nutrition security of the poor.

“For this purpose, she established a network of Amma Unavagams to provide the needy food at a low cost,” he said in an email statement.

These low-cost canteens attracted global attention with a delegation from Egypt visiting in 2014 to study the model with a view to replicating it.

Post a Comment
More In National
Related Articles
Jayalalithaa’s last journey
Thousands gather for a heartfelt farewell
T.N. politics on the cusp of change
Jaya’s fame will remain forever: Karunanidhi
Why Jayalalithaa was given a burial
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 7, 2016 2:45:40 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/Chennai-shuts-but-Amma-Canteens-feed-the-hungry/article16769878.ece

© The Hindu

In This Package
Jayalalithaa is no more
Her convent education equipped her with the necessary skills that enabled her to excel both in the film industry and in politics.
The reluctant actor and politician
Among the most traumatic periods for Jayalalithaa was one before she first went to jail in December 1996.
On verge of quitting politics, she bounced back stronger
After MGR's death, Jayalalithaa had to fight and struggle to take over the AIADMK.
The student who surpassed the teacher
A file photo of Jayalalithaa
Jayalalithaa - early life and times
Party leaders would line up and bow before the helicopter in which she flew. Many of them would prostrate before her in public displays of devotion.
The enduring enigma that was Jayalalithaa
From her debut movie 'Vennira Adai'. Though a reluctant actor, she always gave her best every time she faced the camera.
Jayalalithaa: A life in pictures
Ministers line up to greet Chief Minister Jayalalithaa as she leaves after the Independence Day celebrations in Chennai on August 15, 2016.
Total loyalty: The cement that held AIADMK
Jayalalithaa (bottom right) in a 1957 photograph, when she was in the 4th grade at Bishop Cotton Girls High School in Bengaluru.
The days she loved the most
Officers say Jayalalithaa could recall even minor details of issues precisely.
A quick learner and taskmaster, she stuck by unpopular decisions
The chosen one: “That she made it entirely on her own makes this an extraordinary personal achievement for Ms. Jayalalithaa.”
Jayalalithaa: a political career with sharp rises and steep falls
In this September 22, 2014 picture, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa distributes food at the newly inaugurated Amma Canteen at the Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, in Chennai.
Popular leader, populist schemes
Dravidar Kazhagam's K.Veeramani was a close adviser but become a bitter critic later.
She had many friends, but none stayed for long
The woman behind the 69% quota
Jayalalithaa undertook a four-day hunger strike on the Marina in July 1993 on the Cauvery issue.
An aggressive campaigner for Tamil Nadu's water rights
In 1961, at the age of 13, a young Jayalalithaa made her debut in a Kannada film. Pictured is a shot from her early days in cinema.
Jayalalithaa: The silver screen queen
Lesser known facets of Jayalalithaa
Sasikala entered Jayalalithaa's inner circle in the mid-1980s.
The surrogate sister who ‘took my mother’s place’
File photo of the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa with students who received their free laptops for securing top marks in the board examinations.
Mother of welfare schemes
Jayalalithaa debuted in the Tamil film industry with Vennira Aadai in 1964. She and MGR acted together in 28 films, including Kavalkaaran, Adimai Pen, Engal Thangam, Kudiyiruntha Koil, Ragasiya Police 115 and Nam Naadu. Some of her popular movies are Vennira Aadai, Aayirathil Oruvan, Kavalkaran, Pudhiya Boomi, Iru Deivangal, Nadhiyai Thedi Vandha Kadal. Jayalalithaa's last film was Nadhiyai Thedi Vandha Kadal in 1980.
Jayalalithaa - From silver screen to political dream
Jayalalithaa’s last journey
Jayalalithaa laid to rest on the Marina
Tamil Nadu politics on the cusp of change
Jaya’s fame will remain forever: Karunanidhi
Why Jayalalithaa was given a burial
You are reading
Chennai shuts, but Amma Canteens feed the hungry
A truly pro-poor leader, says Sirisena
Of two interviews, two traits
Experts differ on fate of 3 co-accused in disproportionate assets case
A leader who connected with city and hinterland