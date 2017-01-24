Charge sheet filed in IDBI loan case involving Mallya

more-in

The CBI on Tuesday filed a charge sheet in connection with the IDBI loan default case involving the defunct Kingfisher Airlines in which its promoter Vijay Mallya, who has been declared a proclaimed offender by a court, is a wanted accused.

The agency has named nine people whom it arrested on Monday in the case —— former chairman of IDBI Yogesh Aggarwal, former CFO of the Kingfisher Airlines A Raghunathan, IDBI executives O V Bundellu, S K V Srinivasan, R S Sridhar, B K Batra, and Kingfisher executives Shailesh Borke, A C Shah and Amit Nadkarni —— in the charge sheet, leaving out Mallya, as he is yet to be arrested.

A CBI source said the charge sheet mentioned that its special investigation team found there were many commissions and omissions on the part of IDBI officials in the process of sanctioning and disbursement of loan of Rs 1,300 crore to KFA.

According to the probe so far, about Rs 260 crore was diverted by KFA, while Rs 263 crore was used to pay salaries, tax deducted at source, income tax and loan instalments.

A part of the loan amount was also allegedly diverted by Mallya for his “personal expenses“.

The CBI source said all the IDBI officials who have been arrested were instrumental in sanctioning and facilitating disbursement of the loan. The entire team of officials from IDBI, from the proposer to the verifier, was arrested yesterday.

According to CBI, a Letters Rogatory (request for legal assistance) has been sent to authorities in British Virgin Islands and Singapore seeking details of use of money lying in Kingfisher’s accounts in these tax havens, and the agency is awaiting their reply.

IDBI allegedly showed “undue favour” to KFA in the matter of sanction and disbursement of short-term loans of Rs 150 crore in October 2009 and Rs 200 crore in November 2009, and another corporate loan of Rs 750 crore in November 2009.

Despite weak financials, negative net worth and low credit rating of the borrower company, and despite the fact that Kingfisher being a new client did not satisfy the norms stipulated in corporate loan policy of the bank, loans were sanctioned, CBI source said.