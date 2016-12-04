Charge sheet filed against pop star Remo

more-in

The Aggasaim police in north Goa filed a charge sheet against pop star Remo Fernandes earlier this week for “verbally abusing” a minor girl in a hospital where she was recuperating after being hit by a car driven by the singer’s son.

Police Inspector Uday Parab, the investigating officer in the case, told The Hindu on Saturday that the charge sheet had been filed under Section 8 of the Goa Child Rights Act, 2003.

Activist lawyer Aires Rodrgiues filed the complaint on December 15 last year. The FIR says the girl Allene D’Souza from Malvan Maharashtra was knocked down as she was heading to a church at old Goa by a vehicle driven by Jonah Fernades. Remo Fernandes was also in the car.

According to the complaint, Remo verbally abused the girl at the Goa Medical College hospital where she was admitted. The accused, who was in Portugal when the FIR was registered, obtained anticipatory bail. He was arrested and then released on bail. A case of reckless driving was registered by the police against Jonah.