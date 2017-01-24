National

Centre withdraws 2016 notification on jallikattu

This follows enactment of legislation by Tamil Nadu government to facilitate conduct of jallikattu.

The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it would withdraw its 2016 notification allowing bull taming sport Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu in view of the  fresh legislation, passed by the state assembly, on the issue.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi told a bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra that the Centre has decided to withdraw the January 6, 2016 notification issued by the Ministry of 
Environment and Forest allowing the sport.

The court, which had reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the notification, said the concerned bench would take a decision on when the application of the 
Centre would come up for its consideration.

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu  Amendment), Act, 2017 piloted by Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, was on Monday adopted unanimously by a voice vote in the Assembly after a brief debate. The Bill would now be sent for approval to the President.

Nearly 70 caveats have been filed in the Supreme Court seeking prior hearing if pleas challenging the new legislation allowing Jallikattu in the state come up for consideration.

The caveats were filed a day after the AIADMK government moved the apex court seeking a prior hearing before any order is proposed to be passed in the matter.

