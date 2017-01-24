The seven days of jallikattu protests
Centre says it is monitoring situation in Tamil Nadu
Report sought on anti-India posters seen at the jallikattu protests in Chennai; Central forces to be sent if State makes a request
The Union Home Ministry said on Monday it was monitoring the situation in Tamil Nadu and would send Central armed police forces (CAPF) only if the State government requested assistance. As several anti-India posters had come up among the crowd protesting on the Marina Beach in Chennai, it had sought a report from the State government.
Violence erupted in Chennai on Monday when police tried to evict from the beach people who had gathered there to protest the ban on bull taming sport jallikattu.
Last week, the Centre gave the go-ahead to the State government to bring in an ordinance to hold the traditional sport. Even after the ordinance was promulgated, protests continued and a police station was torched.
“Keeping in mind the sentiments of the people and persistent demand from the State, the Centre cleared the ordinance in a day. It is for the State government to manage the law and order now,” said a senior Home Ministry official.
Gathering intelligence
The official said an ordinance was always a “temporary” arrangement and the State should have made adequate arrangements to apprise the protesters about the long term plan it had for a permanent solution.
Another official said the Centre was gathering intelligence inputs on the causes for the peaceful protests turning violent in Chennai, and was in regular touch with the State administration.
“The State government has not made a requisition for Central forces. In case it does, we will provide adequate forces,” said the official.