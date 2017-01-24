The seven days of jallikattu protests

Centre says it is monitoring situation in Tamil Nadu

Escalating tensions: Normal life came to a standstill in Chennai around noon following incidents of arson and road blockade.  

more-in

Report sought on anti-India posters seen at the jallikattu protests in Chennai; Central forces to be sent if State makes a request

The Union Home Ministry said on Monday it was monitoring the situation in Tamil Nadu and would send Central armed police forces (CAPF) only if the State government requested assistance. As several anti-India posters had come up among the crowd protesting on the Marina Beach in Chennai, it had sought a report from the State government.

Violence erupted in Chennai on Monday when police tried to evict from the beach people who had gathered there to protest the ban on bull taming sport jallikattu.

Last week, the Centre gave the go-ahead to the State government to bring in an ordinance to hold the traditional sport. Even after the ordinance was promulgated, protests continued and a police station was torched.

Also Read

Alanganallur witnesses riot-like situation

 

“Keeping in mind the sentiments of the people and persistent demand from the State, the Centre cleared the ordinance in a day. It is for the State government to manage the law and order now,” said a senior Home Ministry official.

Gathering intelligence

The official said an ordinance was always a “temporary” arrangement and the State should have made adequate arrangements to apprise the protesters about the long term plan it had for a permanent solution.

Another official said the Centre was gathering intelligence inputs on the causes for the peaceful protests turning violent in Chennai, and was in regular touch with the State administration.

“The State government has not made a requisition for Central forces. In case it does, we will provide adequate forces,” said the official.

Post a Comment
More In News Tamil Nadu States Newsletter National
Related Articles
In pictures: when jallikattu protests took a violent turn
Tamil Nadu ordinance to permit jallikattu: an explainer
Jallikattu protests turn violent across Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Assembly passes jallikattu Bill
Police evacuate jallikattu supporters
Jallikattu protests end on peaceful note
Students call it off amid drama in Tiruvannamalai
Protesters call off stir after police intervention
PM’s role in lifting jallikattu ban ignored, says Sitharaman
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2017 1:14:03 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/Centre-says-it-is-monitoring-situation-in-Tamil-Nadu/article17083867.ece

© The Hindu

In This Package
You are reading
Centre says it is monitoring situation in Tamil Nadu
Chennai streets turn a battleground
Pro-jallikattu protests in Coimbatore end with agitation, violence
WhatsApp message from Ukraine caused Tamukkam protest
Train services through Madurai junction resume
Rail blockade earned wrath of people: Chamber
Protest for jallikattu at Tamukkam ends
Jallikattu protests end on peaceful note
Public transport in Chennai grinds to a halt
Violence forces schools, colleges close early
Stir at Alanganallur ends with violence
Violence breaks out in Alanganallur after eviction of protesters
Jallikattu protesters firm on permanent solution
Indications were clear that event couldn’t be held at Alanganallur
Protesters put up stiff resistance in Coimbatore
A movement to reclaim Tamil pride
Software companies in Mysuru join pro-jallikattu protest
Rajnath assures action on promulgation of jallikattu ordinance
List of cancelled and diverted train services
SC agrees to Centre’s plea to delay Jallikattu verdict
Tamil Nadu to take ordinance route for conducting Jallikattu
Political parties support bandh call
Seven students faint
Lorries to stay off roads
Hotels, shops to down shutters
Residents stage agitations
Apolitical groups extend solidarity as protest enters third day
Vaiko
‘Youths’ protest will script resounding victory’
Women show up in large numbers at protest
A show of strength and solidarity
Tamil Nadu to shut down today
A.R. Rahman and Viswanathan Anand.
Celebrities lend star power
Ramadoss marches towards PM’s residence, detained
Sasikala’s claims are misleading, says PETA
TNAU Management Board member resigns
‘From sport, jallikattu has transformed into cultural identity’
Protesters continue to throng the Marina beach promenade where thousands are streaming in to protest the ban on jallikattu. Families with children in tow were a sight on the waterfront on Thusday night.
For Centre and T.N., the options are tricky but worth a try
Alanganallur unmoved by CM’s Delhi visit
Lawyers’ fora call for court boycott
Centre is anti-Tamil: Opposition
PIL against policeexcess dismissed
Tamil Nadu to shut down today
All traders in Madurai to down shutters today
Southern Railway cancels trains
Students’ protest attracts more crowd at Tamukkam
Traffic thrown out of gear for second day in Chennai
Techies protesting in between shifts, after work
Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi
TN can enact law to treat jallikattu as traditional sport: Rohatgi
As jallikattu protests snowball, TN to shut down
Celebrities welcome, till they grab the mike
Naam Tamilar Katchi cadre climb up mobile tower
Thousands of passengers stranded as trains stop at Dindigul
Jallikattu protesters get more backing
Jallikattu ban: Students force train to a halt in Madurai
Students’ protests attract more crowds
‘Protest will not end till a bull runs on to the ring’
Jallikattu: MHA awaits reply from Environment Ministry
Cannot direct Centre, TN to frame special law on jallikattu: HC
Govt would reach decision on jallikattu by weekend: Dave
A simmering resentment
The bull is trending
When two eras overlap
Jallikattu protest: Changes in train timings
More people throng pro-jallikattu protest venue
The limits to popular sentiment
Jallikattu: protests continue in Kancheepuram
Protest rocks Tiruchi, Thanjavur districts
Closure of college: Students hold talk with management
Ban PETA, say protesters
Traffic hit on many roads
College students join protest for jallikattu in Vellore
Protests continue in Tiruvannamalai
Students show solidarity with jallikattu supporters
Thousands gather at Tamukkam demanding jallikattu
Seeman
Seeman begins separate protest
Protest for ‘jallikattu’ gains greater momentum
Protest on Marina brings traffic to a standstill
Stir intensifies at Alanganallur
Protests for jallikattu spread far and wide