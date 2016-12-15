Centre says co-op banks can deposit Rs. 8,000 crore collected

more-in

The government on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it will issue a notification in the next two days allowing district central cooperative banks to deposit Rs. 8,000 crore they collected between November 11 and 14 with the RBI.

The government, however, refused to commit on when it can return the Rs. 8,000 crore deposited back to the DCCBs. The DCCBs met the government submission with a volley of protests before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur, saying they needed the money back in full to replenish their capital adequacy ratio or liquidity so that they would be able to lend money to their account holders.

The government responded that the best it could do in these times of cash crunch following demonetisation would be to distribute Rs. 600 crore a day to a total 367 DCCBs on a daily basis for the time being. This would mean each bank would attain a hardly Rs. 2 crore-worth of liquidity a day.

The exchange prompted an anxious Bench to ask whether the government had come up with any policy at all to distribute new currency notes of which it seemed to have only a limited number in supply.