Centre rushes more forces to Manipur

The Union Home Ministry has rushed additional 4,000 Central police force personnel to Manipur in its efforts to reopen a national highway, which continues to reel under economic blockade called by the United Naga Council (UNC).

With this, the total number of Central security personnel deployed in the sensitive northeastern State for assisting the local administration for maintaining law and order has gone up to 17,500.

“Our top priority now is to reopen the National Highway-2 connecting Manipur [to Nagaland]. While the other highway [NH-37] is reopened, we want to reopen the NH-2 too as early as possible,” a senior Home Ministry official said.

