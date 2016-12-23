Centre recasts panel helping Krishna Board

Boys venture out in the Krishna river for the day's catch near Bhavanipuram, in Vijayawada.. — PHOTO: V. RAJU V_RAJU.

more-in

The Centre has reconstituted a committee that was tasked with assisting the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

The new committee, according to an order available on the ministry’s website, will be headed by A.K. Bajaj, former chairman of the Central Water Commission. Others on the board include Gopala Krishnan, R.P. Pandey, Pradeep Kumar Shukla and N.N. Rai.

The committee is tasked with assisting the Krishna River Management Board prepare a manual on how projects, common to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, ought to be handled. It also has to weigh in on how the Godavari waters ought to be transferred to the Krishna Basin in accordance with the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal Award.

The Water Resources Ministry constituted a similar committee of irrigation, hydrology and hydel power experts in September to suggest a “mechanism for facilitating the effective functioning of the KRMB as per the provisions of the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014”.

The committee’s reconstitution comes even as the Board ruled that Krishna water be divided 70:30 between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the coming month. The Telangana government has strongly objected to this.