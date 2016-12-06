Centre in ‘wait and watch’ mode on law and order

Hours before the death of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in Chennai late on Monday night, a Union government official said here on Monday that the Centre would adopt a “wait and watch” approach towards the emerging situation in Tamil Nadu.

The official said the government did not want a repeat of the recent events in West Bengal when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Centre of infringing on the State’s rights by deploying soldiers at toll plazas.

As per conventions, the Home Ministry could suo motu send Central forces anticipating deterioration in law and order.

A full-fledged RAF battalion is stationed in Coimbatore, but only two companies (each comprises 125 men) are available as others have been deployed in neighbouring States, the official said.

Another RAF company has been kept ready at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, which would be moved by road.

Shortage of forces

“This is why we mobilised RAF companies from Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Hyderabad. There is always shortage of forces, but we cannot take chances in this case. We are on the job since Sunday and are still on high alert,” another official said. Though there was no formal request from the State, Central officials had been in touch with the State through informal channels.

Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju told presspersons outside Parliament that there was a convention that the Centre could not send forces on its own and the request should come from the State government. “The practice is that if there is a situation in a State, and the State finds itself unable to maintain law and order, the Centre is always willing to send extra forces,” the Minister said.