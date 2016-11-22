National

Centre hints at rate cuts

BJP president Amit Shah held nearly an hour-long meeting with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday. Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Shaktikanta Das was present for some time.

Senior government sources said that while the meeting was a routine one on some issues related to feedback on demonetisation and also on political matters (at which time Mr. Das exited), the government was “going to announce some significant easing for the rural sector.” Government sources were confident that people could look forward to a significant cut in interest rates in the near future as well. Large-scale expansion of institutional banking structures, ATMs and public spending in rural areas were also expected.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2016

