Centre gives app-based taxis, bike-sharing a boost

The high-level panel has suggested that unreasonable restrictions that make taxi operations economically unviable should be avoided. File photo

more-in

A national policy to promote shared urban mobility over private vehicle use to cut congestion and pollution, and end restrictive taxi permit regimes is now before State governments, after the Union Transport Ministry accepted these and other recommendations of a high-level committee.

The panel has suggested that unreasonable restrictions that make taxi operations economically unviable should be avoided.

To encourage cheaper travel solutions and to reduce the number of cars on the road, sharing of seats by aggregator taxi companies has been given the green light. The States had been asked to place an appropriate cap on the duty hours of drivers for road safety and labour law protection.

Bike sharing allowed

The seven-member committee under the Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, set up in May 2016 to review the existing regulatory framework for taxis and other passenger vehicles, has recommended steps to encourage new forms of urban mobility like bike-sharing and e-rickshaws to create reliable alternatives to car ownership and to offer last mile connectivity.

The panel viewed the taxi permit regime as being “highly onerous,” and one that limits the growth of the taxi and shared mobility industry. The states have now been asked to facilitate grant of permits for City Taxi and All India Tourist Taxi Permits (AITP) without any restriction on numbers.

City taxis can ply as street hailing cabs and also operate on aggregator platforms. To reduce delays and to embrace digital technology, online permits have been recommended. The committee has recommended online conversion of personal vehicles to commercial taxis where they comply with the rules, on payment of requisite charges. This is to facilitate use of idle assets.

The AITP taxis cannot ply as street hailing taxis and have to comply with the fuel specified for the city while operating for aggregators as intra city transport on long term hiring/leasing, serving employees of IT Companies and call centres.

Taxi companies have been asked to comply with safety and security norms of transport departments and equip the vehicles with GPS. There will be no restrictions on the choice of the operator or aggregators with regard to fleet composition.

The aggregators should get their apps with adequate safety features validated by Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) or any other approved agency.

Grievance redress

Also, aggregators should have a physical presence in the respective State of operation, grievance redress mechanism, emergency response centre to handle SOS calls.

The committee has recommended segregation of taxis into economy (less than 4 metres long) and deluxe (more than 4 metres) categories and tariffs of deluxe taxis will be determined by market dynamics.

Range-bound dynamic pricing is to be allowed to match demand and supply. The maximum tariff for normal cabs may be up to three times the minimum tariff. Maximum tariff may be allowed up to four times the minimum from midnight to 5 a.m.

The recommendations have been accepted by the MoRTH and report forwarded to the Secretaries, Transport, of all States for perusal, official sources told The Hindu. The guidelines would help provide States with an “overarching and common detailed framework to formulate detailed regulations.”

The Joint Secretary, Transport, MoRTH, Transport Commissioners of the National Capital Region, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana were on the committee.