Centre asked to frame incentive policy for scrapping vehicles

The National Geeen Tribunal on July 18, 2016, directed the Delhi government to cancel the registration of all diesel-powered vehicles which are more than 10-year-old from plying in the city. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said more than a year has passed since its directions in this regard, but nothing has been done till date.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday directed the Ministry of Heavy Industries to expeditiously frame policy with regard to scrapping of vehicles and publicise benefits associated with it for persons who opt for it.

“You made tall claims before us that you are going to provide incentive for scrapping of vehicles, but did nothing. You say something before us and forget as you step outside the Tribunal.

“Ministry of heavy industries had assured us that it was in the process of providing methodology and incentives to those scrapping their vehicles...We direct the Ministry to take clear instructions in this regard,” the Bench said.

The green panel also directed Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh governments to hold meeting with Chief Secretary of Delhi govt. for identifying land in border areas to park vehicles banned from plying in Delhi NCR.

During the hearing, advocate Balendu Shekhar, appearing for the Ministry of Heavy Industries, informed the Bench that it was in talks with the Ministry of Finance and was examining the viability of scrapping policy.

He also said that the Ministry has also written to the State governments to give their views on scrapping policy, but no response has been received till date.

The Tribunal on July 20, 2016, asked the Ministry to take a view with regard to scrapping of vehicles and publicise benefits associated with it which would be provided to persons who opt for such a policy, while barring entry of 15- to 10-year-old diesel vehicles with national permits in Delhi NCR.

It had said deregistration of 15- to 10-year-old diesel vehicles in the national capital would be carried out in a phased manner, adding that diesel vehicles which are 15-years-old should be deregistered first and will not get No Objection Certificate (NOC) for plying outside Delhi-NCR.

Only de-registered diesel vehicles which are less than 15-years-old can get NOC for plying in select areas outside Delhi-NCR, to be decided by States where vehicle density is less, it had said.

The green panel had also asked the States to identify areas where dispersion of air is higher and vehicle density is less. It had said that the Regional Transport Officers (RTO) in Delhi will issue NOC only for those areas which have been identified by the States.

The green panel had also asked Delhi government to respond on the issue of capping of vehicles and submit its views on limiting private cars in the national capital.

The Delhi Development Authority was also asked by the NGT to provide space to Delhi Transport Corporation and Delhi Traffic Police for parking of de-registered diesel vehicles including the impounded ones.

The NGT had asked the Delhi government to take immediate steps to improve and strengthen public transport system and introduce buses which are CNG, hybrid or electric ones.

The Tribunal on July 18, 2016, directed the Delhi government to cancel the registration of all diesel-powered vehicles which are more than 10-year-old from plying in the city.

The Bench had ordered the RTO of the Transport Department in Delhi, that after de-registration, it will issue public notice in this regard and supply the list of such vehicles to Delhi Traffic Police which will take appropriate steps in consonance with directions of the Tribunal.

The Tribunal had said that even during odd-even scheme initiated by the Delhi government, the ambient air quality did not improve and in fact, the parameters remained on the higher side more than the permissible limits.

It had passed the order after noting submissions of Delhi Police that it has made continuous attempts to stop vehicles which were more than 10-years-old from plying on the roads of the national capital.

The Tribunal on April 7, 2015 held that all diesel vehicles which are more than 10-years-old will not be permitted to ply in Delhi-NCR.

On November 26, 2014, it had banned plying of all diesel or petrol vehicles which were more than 15-years-old.