Centre announces one-day national mourning

The Union government has declared one-day national mourning for Jayalalithaa's demise. The National Flag will be flown at half-mast and no ceremonial functions will be organised, the Centre said in a statement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Chennai to pay his last respects to the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, who passed away on Monday night.

The governments of Kerala and Bihar have announced one-day State mourning as a mark of respect to the late Chief Minister. Government-run institutions will remain closed in the States for a day.

Tamil Nadu will be observing seven-day mourning.