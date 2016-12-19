Caste and religion-based politics hurting farmers, says Ajit Singh

more-in

The dominance of religion and caste, rather than economic interests, as tools of political mobilisation has led to the deterioration in the condition of farmers and workers in India, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh says.

Mr. Singh spoke to The Hindu even as he prepares to hit the campaign trail for the Uttar Pradesh elections and lead protests against the removal of import duty on wheat.

Rally in Muzzaffarnagar

He will be holding a rally in Muzzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh on December 22 and Lucknow on the 26th.

“We have been seeing, since the early 1990s, the almost overwhelming dominance of caste and religious identity as tools of political mobilisation, unlike the period before that where parties like ours could articulate the economic and political interests of farmers across community lines,” Mr. Singh said.

The RLD had held on to some pockets of dominance in western Uttar Pradesh, but could not win a single seat in the 2014 general elections, which were held after the Muzzaffarnagar riots of 2013. The riots had shattered the equations between the Jat and the Muslim communities in the area, a combined vote base that his party traditionally depended on.

He said he had tried for this kind of consolidation of erstwhile socialists or members of the Janata Parivar to bring farmers’ interests back to the forefront of politics, but it had not been possible.

“We did try to bring together former socialists of the erstwhile Janata Parivar, at least for a rally and even that did not happen. You will have to ask [Samajwadi Party chief] Mulayam Singh why he didn’t come for the rally on October 12,” he said.

Mr. Singh’s party had organised a Kisan Swabhiman rally on October 12 and many members of the erstwhile socialist block had participated in it with Mr. Mulayam Singh being conspicuous by his absence.

Mr. Singh has entered into an alliance with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (U) for the U.P. elections.

‘Why scrap import duty?’

Mr. Singh said the removal of import duty on wheat, coming as it does on the back of expectations of a bumper crop domestically this year (after two years of drought), does not make sense.

“The imported wheat will be hitting our markets just as procurement will start here. I don’t understand the logic unless it is to make sure our farmers don’t recover their costs, leave alone make profits,” he said. He said that even in the case of paddy, the situation was dire. “While the minimum support price is Rs. 1,470, the real price offered is around Rs. 800-900 with the Uttar Pradesh government not having set up even purchase centres for paddy.”

Markets in distress

Demonetisation had rung the death knell for vegetable farmers as the largely cash-based supply chain to markets and retail outlets was shattered, he said.

“Vegetable farmers, potato farmers are in deep distress. The Central government has no understanding of the rural economy. The importance that the agricultural sector has not just in food production but also in ensuring buoyancy in rural demand and economy in general is not being understood by Delhi.”

“Much of rural demand depends on what a farmer earns in the harvest season, and these policies have jeopardised that,” Mr. Ajit Singh added.