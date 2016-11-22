Cash for weddingsturns a knotty issue

more-in

While allowing individuals to withdraw Rs. 2.5 lakh in cash for marriages, as announced by the government last week, the Reserve Bank issued operational guidelines for banks on Monday.

The person withdrawing cash has to establish that payments are made only to those who do not have a bank account. “A detailed list of persons to whom the cash withdrawn is proposed to be paid, together with a declaration from such persons that they do not have a bank account. The list should indicate the purpose for which the proposed payments are being made,” the central bank said.

This facility could be used by families if the date of the marriage is on or before 30 December.

Withdrawal can be done from the bank deposit accounts, out of the balances in credit as on November 8.

The RBI also asked that evidence of the wedding, including the invitation card, copies of receipts for advance payments already made, such as marriage hall booking, and advance payments to caterers, has to be furnished.

Only one of the family members, either parent or the person getting married, can withdraw cash.

“Banks shall keep a proper record of the evidence and produce them for verification by the authorities in case of need,” the RBI added.