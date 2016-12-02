Cash crunch to ease soon, says Jaitley

more-in

‘Adverse impact will not last long’

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday that the cash crunch in the country in the wake of the scrapping of old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes would ease by December-end with the release of new Rs. 500 and Rs. 2,000 notes, but added that the amount of new banknotes being released would not be the same as that circulating before November 8, when demonetisation was announced.

While Mr. Jaitley conceded that there might be an adverse impact of demonetisation in the short run, he stressed that he didn’t see the ‘disruption lasting too long’.

“You may see the impact for a quarter or so. Then when you look at next 12-15 quarters, it’s certainly going to benefit,” the Minister said.

“Rates will now hopefully at some stage come down. With more money in the taxation system, our base itself increases,” he said.

As far as inflow from demonetisation, he said it would come from many sources including higher tax penalty to be levied on unaccounted money.

“I have least doubt in my mind that [one year from now] you will have a bigger economy, higher GDP, cleaner GDP. You will have a higher tax base and more money in banks, and probably interest rates will be more reasonable. Therefore, all these collectively could contribute a lot as far as GDP is concerned,” Mr. Jaitley said at the HT Leadership Summit.

Noting that printing of currency was a fairly complicated and time-consuming exercise, the Finance Minister said replacement of large volumes of currency required a calibrated approach from the RBI to avert malpractices.

“If you suddenly release entire thing in one go then there would be market malpractices and therefore remonetisation process is not instantaneous but it would be spread over a couple of weeks,” he said.

Acknowledging that long queues were factored in while taking the demonetisation decision, the Minister appreciated that people had co-operated immensely and those standing in queues were disciplined.

“The country by and large has welcomed this decision,” the Minister said, adding there would be a very significant amount of currency that would be released into the market by December 30. — PTI, Reuters