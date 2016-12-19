Cash crunch real, but people still support Modi, says Kalraj Mishra

more-in

: Union Minister for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Kalraj Mishra acknowledges that the government’s decision to demonetise high-denomination currency notes has caused a cash crunch and difficulties for the common man, but steadfastly maintains that in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi is only growing.

As the MP for Deoria in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Mishra said that “while travelling recently on the Parivartan Yatra [of the BJP] through the State, I noticed not just continued but growing support for the Prime Minister on this issue”.

“True, there is a cash crunch. It is also true that people are experiencing some difficulties in depositing and withdrawing cash,” Mr. Mishra said in an interview to The Hindu. “People still support Modiji. They believe his intentions are pure and so they are willing to back his efforts to fight black money.”

Indeed, Mr. Mishra says that well ahead of the U.P. polls — scheduled thus far for February-March — the government will have found ways to address the problems caused by demonetisation. “Modiji is working towards reducing both prices and taxes,” he said.

Contrast that, Mr. Mishra said, with the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) beset by anti-incumbency, for its inability to manage law and order in the State. “There is a general perception that [Chief Minister] Akhilesh Yadav’s control over law and order and the administration is lax.”

Giving an indication of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign planks, the Minister said: “There is also a strong feeling that the ruling party is giving protection to certain sections [a veiled reference to the Yadav and Muslim communities]. Then our Dalit daughters have not been safe in this SP regime.”

‘SP at war with itself’

Dismissing Mr. Akhilesh Yadav’s credentials as a Chief Minister who pursued development goals building roads and bridges, Mr. Mishra said he had merely completed projects for many of which he himself had laid foundation stones back in the late 1990s (when the Vajpayee government was in power at the Centre).

“Nobody wants to vote for a party of bhai bhatije [brothers and nephews[ that is perpetually at war with itself,” Mr. Mishra said.

So if the SP is not to be taken seriously, what of the Bahujan Samaj Party’s prospects? “Mayawati’s BSP is associated with corruption. That is why she lost power in 2012, making way for an SP government,” he said. “That image remains.”

“People in Uttar Pradesh,” Mr. Mishra continued, “have understood that the BJP is the only party that is committed to development, and can keep a tight rein on law and order.”

What of the fact that the BJP does not yet have a face in Uttar Pradesh? Mr. Mishra stresses that the BJP’s centrepiece in its campaign to win the State will be the image of the Prime Minister and his moral crusade against black money.

Ever since the BJP came to power at the Centre, Mr. Mishra said, Mr. Modi had steadily fought corruption, starting with the setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) at his first Cabinet meeting, right up to the Income Disclosure Scheme earlier this year.