Cancelled FCRA licences renewed online

The Home Ministry has launched an investigation as three non-governmental organisations have their Foreign Contribution Regulation Act licences renewed online, though these were cancelled manually over the past year.

The Computer Emergency Response System-India (CERT-IN) has been asked to investigate if the online system for FCRA licences, launched in December 2015, has been hacked into. Among the 13,000 licences renewed online are those of Sabrang Trust of Teesta Setalvad and Greenpeace India, both cancelled manually by the Ministry. Citizens for Justice and Peace, also of Ms. Setalvad, too has got its licence renewed online, though the NGO is under the prior-permission category.

An inquiry by the Ministry has found that the licences of the three were renewed online in August, at the same time when the licence of the Islamic Research Foundation of Zakir Naik was renewed online automatically, though the government had sent a notice to suspend it.

A senior Ministry official, however, said the licence renewed online was invalid.

“In the online system, there is a system of red-flagging NGOs, but even junior officers could clear it. Now we are overhauling the online system and only a joint secretary can clear the red-flagged NGOs. For others, the application would be only a read-only file,” a senior official said.

The official did not rule out the role of an insider in the renewal of the “high-profile” cases.

“We are also not ruling out the involvement of insiders, a thorough probe will be launched,” said the official.

The three NGOs were accused of "prejudicial affecting public interest” of the country and alleged violation of various provisions of FCRA.