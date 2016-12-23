Can you be a fakir after taking bribes, asks Lalu

more-in

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad on Thursday demanded that a committee under the Chief Justice of the India investigate the bribery allegations that Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s has levelled against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Gandhi has accused Mr. Modi of receiving kickbacks from corporates during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister.

The RJD chief said demonetisation was a “total flop show” and would be the nemesis of the NDA government. “How can you be a fakir when you get Rs. 40 crore from Sahara in kickbacks? I demand that a probe committee under the Supreme Court Chief Justice be formed to investigate the allegations. The Prime Minister should himself respond to the allegations of Rahul Gandhi. He cannot deny it,” Mr. Prasad told presspersons here.

Mr. Prasad said a mahadharna (mega protest) would be organised on December 28 in Patna against the way the Central government implemented demonetisation.