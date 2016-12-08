Cabinet condoles Jayalalithaa’s death

Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday condoled the demise of Jayalalithaa, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, who passed away on December 5 in Chennai.

The Cabinet observed two minutes' silence in her memory and passed a condolence resolution.

‘Profound sorrow’

“The Cabinet expresses profound sorrow at the sad demise of Selvi J. Jayalalithaa... In her passing away, the country has lost a veteran and distinguished leader, affectionately called 'Amma',” the resolution said.

It hailed her prolific career in films, referring to her as both an actor who played key roles in films made in various languages and a classical dancer trained in many dance forms.

Recalling her long political stint since she joined the AIADMK in 1982, the resolution noted her journey as Rajya Sabha MP, an MLA and leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu assembly and her several terms as Chief Minister of the State.

“People of Tamil Nadu have lost their popular leader. The Cabinet extends its heartfelt condolences to the people of Tamil Nadu on behalf of the government and the entire nation,” the Cabinet resolution added.