Cabinet clears procurement of ballet units

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Election Commission’s proposal for purchase of 4.10 lakh ballot units and 3.14 lakh control units during 2017-18; 4.35 lakh ballot units and 71,716 control units during 2018-19 at a tentative unit cost of Rs.7,700 and Rs. 9,300, respectively.

The total estimated cost will be about Rs.1,010 crore. The purchases will be made through Bharat Electronic Ltd and Electronics Corporation of India Ltd.

The Cabinet has also authorised the Election Commission to vary the quantity to be ordered, based on the production capacity and past performance of the suppliers.

This would facilitate phasing out of obsolete electronic voting machines procured during 2000-2005. It will enable the Election Commission to replenish the stock with a view to meeting the requirement of conducting the next general elections to the Lok Sabha and to some State Assemblies in 2019. “Authorising the Election Commission to vary to the quantity would ensure better management of the procurement process and timely delivery of the units,” said the government release.