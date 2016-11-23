CPI (M) mulling contempt notice against PM: Yechury

more-in

The Communist Party of Indian (Marxist) is seeking legal opinion on moving a contempt notice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing a policy matter like demonetisation outside Parliament and not explaining it in the Houses when they are in session.

“If the Prime Minister makes a major policy announcement outside Parliament, particularly when it has been summoned by the President, it is incumbent that he comes to both Houses to explain the issue. This has not been done,” party general secretary Sitaram Yechury told reporters here on Tuesday.

“We are examining the issue and we would like to move contempt notice against PM after discussing with other Opposition parties.”

He wondered whether the Prime Minister could make a policy statement outside Parliament when the House has already been summoned by the President. “According to us, he cannot. But that has been done.”

He saw Mr. Modi’s absence from Parliamentary proceedings while he was making statements outside it as contempt of Parliament.

Mr. Yechury said “We are examining the possibility of moving contempt proceedings against him and are seeking legal opinion. We will hold consultations with all Opposition parties.”

“Since the PM is not coming to Parliament, it is a breakdown of the parliamentary system,” he said, underlining that the government was accountable to Parliament in a Parliamentary democracy.

Mr. Yechury said people were facing acute problems because of the old notes having been replaced and 74 had died till now. The government had not even condoled these deaths in the House, he added.

The Opposition parties would meet on Wednesday to decide their future course of action, he said.