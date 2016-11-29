CMs’ panel to help contain fallout

more-in

The Union government on Monday sought the help of the Chief Ministers to contain the fallout of its move to demonetise currency of denominations Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has been appointed head of a committee of five Chief Ministers which will go into the ways in which the suffering of ordinary people can be ameliorated.

The other Chief Ministers on the panel make for an interesting choice.

Top sources in the government told The Hindu that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley called up Nitish Kumar of Bihar, Siddharamaiah of Karnataka, Sarbananda Sonowal of Assam and Devendra Fadnavis of Maharashtra to be part of the committee.

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, the first to be called up by Mr. Jaitley, has accepted the offer to head the committee.

Mr. Kumar’s inclusion reflects his growing proximity to his erstwhile ally over the past few months. He was earlier included in a committee to mark the centenary year of Jan Sangh founder general secretary Deendayal Upadhyaya, and has backed the Modi government on demonetisation.

