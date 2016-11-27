CJI, Centre spar again on HC vacancies

more-in

"Let us not forget, during Emergency, High Courts showed courage, but the Supreme Court failed us,” says the Law Minister.

Hours after Chief Justice of India Tirath Singh Thakur again pointed to the vacancies in High Courts across the country, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad took a pot-shot at the Supreme Court, saying that it had failed the country during the Emergency.

Prasad blames SC

“Let us not forget, during Emergency, High Courts showed courage, but the Supreme Court failed us,” the Law Minister said at the Supreme Court of India Constitution Day Lecture Series. He said the courts can pass directives, but governance must remain with those elected to govern and that legislation must remain a preserve of the legislature. Problems will resolve if all organs work within their domains, he said.

Earlier, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said everyone, judiciary included, should recognise that there is a lakshman rekha that needs to be respected and they should be prepared for introspection.

‘Upholding Constitution’

Responding, Justice J.S. Khehar, who is next in line to be CJI as per seniority norm and author of the majority judgment in NJAC case, said the judiciary has always kept to the lakshman rekha by upholding the Constitution.

Chief Justice Thakur added that the significance of the Constitution is that it has united a vast continent into a single nation. At another function marking Constitution Day, the CJI, earlier on Saturday, said no organ of the government should cross the lakshman rekha, stating that the judiciary had been given the duty to keep a watch that no one crossed that limit. If Parliament has the power to enact laws, it should do so within the limits defined under the Constitution, he said.

During the All India Conference of Central Administrative Tribunal, Chief Justice Thakur raised the issue of appointment of High Court judges and retired Supreme Court judges as chairmen of tribunals. However, the Union Law Minister differed, pointing out that this year, the government had appointed the second largest number of judges in the history of India’s judicial system.

“Today, the situation has come where no Supreme Court Judge, retired or sitting, is ready to go as chairman of these tribunals. I am at pains in persuading my colleagues who are remitting office to accept these appointments and they are declining, because the government is not ready to do even the bear minimum of providing a place for the chairman to occupy. There is no house,” said Chief Justice Thakur.

The Chief Justice said he has recommended amendments to the rules to make retired High Court judges eligible for the tribunal posts.

“The state of affairs in the Tribunal is giving me the impression that you are no better, you are suffering from the same kind of manpower deficit. Work is going to be affected, and that is why you have cases which are more than five or seven years old. If the object of setting of tribunals is to expedite, then the least you must do is to ensure they run with full strength,” he said.

However, Mr. Prasad said: “We have got the highest regard for the CJI, but we respectfully disagree with him. This year, we have made 120 appointments, the highest of 121 was in 2013. Since 1990 there had been only 80 appointments. There are 5,000 vacancies in the lower judiciary, in which the Central government has no role to play. It is judiciary’s…”

The Law Minister said that as far as the larger issue of appointments is concerned, there is a Supreme Court decision of making the Memorandum of Procedure for appointment of judges more transparent, objective, reasonable and fair, and the government’s stand is pending for the last more than three months.

As regards the tribunals, Mr. Prasad said infrastructure development was a continuing process. “So many tribunals are there, but we need to understand that every retired Supreme Court judge cannot be given the same bungalow of the same size, as those to the Supreme Court judges. There is land constraint also,” he said.

