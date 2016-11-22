CBI to seek Mallya’s extradition from U.K.

more-in

Armed with a non-bailable warrant against businessman Vijay Mallya, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will seek his extradition from the U.K.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has registered two money laundering cases against Mr. Mallya, has already requested the External Affairs Ministry to initiate extradition proceedings against him. This after the U.K. authorities, on technical grounds, turned down India’s request to deport him. The CBI’s request pertains to the case registered in connection with the Rs.900-crore loan from IDBI Bank registered in July 2015.

The agency recently registered another case against him and his companies on charges of causing a loss of Rs.6,027 crore to a State Bank of India-led consortium of banks.

The CBI obtained the warrant against Mr. Mallya from a Mumbai court on the plea that despite several notices, he failed to join the probe. The businessman flew out of the country in March despite a lookout circular against him, as the CBI circular had only sought intimation on his arrival or departure.

For its part, the ED has attached assets, including immovable properties and shares, worth Rs.9,600 crore belonging to Mr. Mallya under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the Criminal Procedure Code. In one ED case, the court has declared him a proclaimed offender after he did not turn up despite notices.