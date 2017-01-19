CBI probe against Manish Sisodia

more-in

The Central Bureau of Investigation has initiated a preliminary inquiry against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and unknown public servants for alleged violation of rules and regulations in awarding a contract for the “Talk-to-AK” social media campaign.

The agency launched another inquiry into the appointment of Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain’s daughter as the adviser in the Health Department. “The probe has been started in both matters on the basis of complaints lodged by the Delhi government’s Deputy Secretary (Vigilance),” said a CBI official.

A preliminary inquiry is an institutionalised internal mechanism of the CBI whereby the agency verifies whether a proper regular case into the allegations can be made out. The first preliminary inquiry pertains to the campaign launched in July last year and a dedicated website was also created for the purpose.

“We have instituted a preliminary inquiry against Mr. Sisodia and unknown government officials to probe the allegations that there were improprieties and violation of existing rules and regulations in the award of a work contract for the ‘Talk-to-AK’ social media campaign on Google, Facebook and YouTube to reach out to people across the country,” said the official.

The CBI move triggered a sharp reaction from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who, through his Twitter handle, targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the agency was being used because the BJP was losing in Goa and Punjab.