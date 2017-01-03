National

CBI files charge sheet against Teesta Setalvad for alleged violation of foreign funding rules

CBI filed a case in July 2015 for allegedly receiving funds from abroad without taking prior permission from the Home Ministry.

The Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) has filed a charge sheet against social activist Teesta Setalvad, her husband Javed Anand and their company for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

“The charge sheet has been filed in a Mumbai special court. Among those named as accused are Ms. Setalvad, her husband, their company Sabrang Communications and Publishing Private Limited and one Sushma Raman. Relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, FCRA-2010 and FCRA-1976 have been invoked,” said a CBI official.

The probe agency had in July 2015 registered a case against Ms. Setalvad, who was at the forefront of campaign for 2002 Gujarat riot victims, and others for alleged violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) in receiving funds from abroad without taking prior permission from the Home Ministry.

 

