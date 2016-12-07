CBI books Bengaluru banker

: In yet another case involving the illegal exchange of old notes, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked the head of a Central Bank of India branch in Bengaluru, along with two directors of a private company, for allegedly issuing 149 demand drafts worth over Rs. 70 lakh in lieu of the demonetised currency.

A Jan Dhan account was also used by them.

The accused have been identified as S. Lakshminarayana, the bank manager, and directors S. Gopal and Ashwin G. Sunku of Omkar Parimal Mandir, an incense-making enterprise.

The CBI probe revealed that a total of Rs.2 crore in old currency notes were transferred by Mr. Gopal and Mr. Sunku.

Funds transferred

In all, Rs. 1.24 crore was deposited in different accounts of the two company directors and their relatives.

The funds were then transferred to the account of Omkar Parimal Mandir, except for Rs. 6.9 lakh, which was transferred to a Pune-based finance company. The accused also deposited Rs. 2.3 lakh in a Jan Dhan account and then diverted the money into the company’s account.