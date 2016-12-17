CBI books 15 for ‘cheating’ Paytm

more-in

The CBI has registered a case against 15 customers of e-wallet company Paytm for allegedly cheating it of Rs.6.15 lakh by claiming refunds despite the delivery of orders. The agency, which usually probes cases involving government offices or on the direction of the Supreme Court or the High Courts, is also empowered to register cases on complaints from private persons under the Information Technology Act in the national capital. “We have been registering such cases since 2000,” said a CBI official. Apart from the 15 customers, the agency also suspects the involvement of some unknown Paytm officials.

The ‘cheating’ was done between March 2014 and April 2016. The company identified 48 fraudulent users, in the physical goods marketplace business, as trying to cheat the company. The accused claimed to be residents of Kalkaji, Saket and Govindpuri. It is suspected that several of them were part of a conspiracy hatched to dupe the company.

The company said it “monitors its business to identify any fraudulent or suspicious behaviour.”