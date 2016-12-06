National

CBI arrests two in Bengaluru cash seizure case

The new notes were diverted allegedly by an ATM servicing firm in conspiracy with bank officials

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two accused in connection with the seizure of Rs. 5.63 crore of new notes by the Income-Tax Department from several persons in Bengaluru. The notes were allegedly diverted by an ATM servicing firm in conspiracy with bank officials.

“Nazeer Ahmed and Chandrakanth Ramalingam, who are named in the FIR, have been arrested and taken into custody for five days. Searches have also been conducted on the premises of the accused and bank officials.

Investigations are under way to link the notes to the banks from where they were diverted,” a CBI official said.

— Special Correspondent

