CBI arrests RBI official on note conversion charge

Mr. Michael went to SBM, Kollegala, to refill currency on November 8 when the demonetisation was announced. File photo | Photo Credit: P.V. Sivakumar

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Senior Special Assistant with the Reserve Bank of India’s Bengaluru office for alleged involvement in exchange of Rs.6 lakh in trashed notes.

The arrest of K. Michael has been made in connection with the alleged irregularities in exchange of the demonetised notes at the Kollegal branch of State Bank of Mysore.

Several officials of the State Bank of India, the State Bank of Mysore, ICICI, Kotak Mahindra and other public sector banks have also come under the CBI scanner, following the arrest of alleged hawala operator K.C. Veerendra for exchange of Rs.5.76 crore in old notes to new currency in Bengaluru.

According to the CBI, two more persons named Thipeswamy and Venkatesh R were involved in the racket. “The bank officials allegedly entered into a conspiracy with the middlemen to facilitate the illegal exchange of notes in violation of the RBI circulars. The bank officials falsified the accounts on the basis of fabricated documents, identification papers, of several individuals. ATM machines are also suspected to have been used for withdrawals,” said an official.