CA arrested in Axis Bank case

: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a chartered accountant for allegedly helping a group of jewellers convert about Rs. 40 crore in demonetised notes into gold through the banking channel. Two managers of Axis Bank have been arrested in the case.

Rajeev Singh Kushwaha was to receive a 10-15 per cent commission from the beneficiaries, the ED said.

Mr. Kushwaha had allegedly used the identification documents of various persons to set up several companies and got accounts opened in their names at the Kashmere Gate branch of Axis Bank. These accounts were used to deposit the old notes between November 10 and 22, with the help of the bank managers Vinit Gupta and Shobhit Sinha.

The funds were transferred online to a company named Beagle Marketing the same day.

This company was also controlled and managed by Mr. Kushwaha through dummy directors, the ED alleged.

On his instructions, the funds were then sent to several bullion traders for the purchase of gold bars.