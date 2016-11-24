By-poll results an endorsement of govt. policies, says Venkaiah

more-in

Mr. Naidu specifically pointed to the increase in the BJP’s vote share in the eastern part of the country, traditionally not its strong area.

Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu has described the results of the recently concluded by-polls across six States as an endorsement of the policies of the Modi government, including the recent decision to demonetise the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes.

“These results are in spite of the malicious negative propaganda by our political opponents. It shows people have complete faith in the programmes and policies of the NDA government, including the recent demonetisation to fight corruption and black money,” he said.

Increased vote share

Mr. Naidu specifically pointed to the increase in the BJP’s vote share in the eastern part of the country, traditionally not its strong area. “The BJP has won the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency in Assam with an impressive margin of 1,30,000 votes.

It snatched the Baithalangso Assembly constituency in the same State from the Congress, again with an impressive margin of 16,300 votes. In Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP made remarkable gains, taking the Hayuilang Assembly constituency from the Congress and improving its vote share from 16 per cent to 54.25 per cent,” he said.

Good show in Bengal

He was especially happy, he said, with the party’s increased vote share in Bengal.

“The party was in the second position in the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat, ahead of both the CPI(M) and the Congress. In the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat, the party’s vote share increased three-fold to 15.09 per cent,” he said.

“The results in Tripura are also significant. In the Barjala Vidhan Sabha seat, the BJP again stood second, with a 25-fold increase in vote share, ” the Union Minister said.

He also commended the Tamil Nadu unit for having beaten the DMDK.