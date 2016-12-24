Businessmen held at cocktail party in dry Gujarat

more-in

Police busted a high-profile cocktail party in a farmhouse near Vadodara at midnight and detained over 250 people, including leading industrialist Chirayu Amin, his son Pranav of Alembic Pharma, and other top businessmen of the city.

The detainees were released on bail in the morning after the police collected their blood samples to ascertain whether they had consumed liquor, which is prohibited in the State.

According to Vadodara police, 125 men, 134 women and two British nationals were detained after police teams raided the farmhouse at midnight. The police seized over 100 bottles of liquor and more than 150 beer bottles. Jitendra Shah and his son, owners of the farm house, have also been booked and arrested.