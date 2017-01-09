Blood ties matter, not colour of passport, Modi tells global Indians

With open arms: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being driven around in a battery-operated car during the 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre in Bengaluru on Sunday. —Photo: PTI

Assuring non-resident Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) of continued support from the Indian government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the government did not look at the “colour of the passport but only the blood relationship”.

“Security and safety of Indian nationals abroad is of utmost importance to us,” said the Prime Minister at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention.

In the past two years, he said, the government had facilitated repatriation of nearly 90,000 Indians working in 54 countries and assisted 80,000 Indians who were caught in dangerous situations.

Quick steps

The ecosystem of administrative organisation had been strengthened to address issues such as loss of passport and need for legal advice, medical emergency, shelter and transportation.

“Indian embassies have been directed to be proactive to address the problems quickly. Our response is driven by accessibility, sensitivity, speed and preparedness,” he said adding that strict action was being taken against illegal recruitment agents in India to ensure migrant Indian workers were not misled.

As a result of the systematic engagement with the Indian diaspora, Mr. Modi said they were keen on connecting deeply with India’s social and economic transformation.

“Achievements made by the PIOs in their respective countries is a great inspiration. I am confident that brain drain can be converted into brain gain.”