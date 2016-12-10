Birthday bonhomie on show

more-in

Amid the stand-off between the Opposition and the government over the debate on demonetisation, rare bonhomie was on show in the Lok Sabha on Friday morning.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who turned 70 on Friday, walked across the aisle to greet former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani who had reportedly called her at her home to wish but could not reach her. Ms. Gandhi made up for it by having a few words with him at his seat in the Lok Sabha and was wished by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley too, who was sitting next to Mr. Advani. Later, a few BJP MPs went to Ms. Gandhi’s seat to extend their wishes to her.

That being said, the face-off between the Opposition and treasury benches ended in early adjournment of proceedings on Friday as well.