Bihar-style grand alliance buzz in U.P.

RLD leader Ajit Singh, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, JD(U)'s Sharad Yadav and Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad at a function in New Delhi on Friday.

The stage at a function organised to release the Hindi translation of political scientist Paul Brass’ biography of the late prime minister Charan Singh, Charan Singh: A Political Life, seemed like a wish list for oppositional politics.

Sitting side by side were Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Sharad Pawar, Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel, Rashtriya Lok Dal’s (RLD) Ajit Singh, Indian National Lok Dal’s Dushyant Chautala, Janata Dal (S) leader H. D. Deve Gowda, Samajwadi Party’s Amar Singh and their host Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav.

The book was released by Vice-President Hamid Ansari, who asked the readers to go beyond “Google translate” to get to the real meaning behind texts.

It was, however, the context of the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh that dominated the air, with news that the Congress, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the RLD had more or less agreed on a seat-sharing pact.

Of the 403 seats going to polls in U.P., senior sources in the both the SP and RLD said the Congress was to be offered 78 seats, while the RLD 22. “The offer is that the SP contests the lion’s share of 300 seats in what could be a Bihar-style mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in U.P. ,” said a Congress source. This talk, however, leaves out the JD(U), which is currently in alliance with the RLD for the U.P. polls.

Senior party leaders, however, dismissed talks of a grand alliance. “[SP chief] Mulayam Singh Yadav will never let it happen,” said a party office-bearer. “Didn’t we try and get the erstwhile Janata Parivar together earlier [before the Assembly polls in Bihar in 2015]? Didn’t Mulayam Singh Yadav spike that move?” he queried.

Unity underscored

Former JD(U) president Sharad Yadav told The Hindu that the unity of the parties that had broken off from the erstwhile Janata Party was the need of the hour. “We were the stronger political force than the Jan Sangh [erstwhile BJP], and, the decline of the importance of the politics of the countryside, the rural areas is all related to the break-up of socialists. Jab Janata Party tooti toh andolan bhi khatam ho gaya (when the Janata Party broke up, the mass movement with it also ended),” he said.

As leaders of the socialist bloc gathered to remember one of their own, there was more than a fleeting feeling that the battle for U.P. next year was also a battle for their continuing relevance. The rival this time was not the embattled Congress, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP.