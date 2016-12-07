Big bank deposits under ED scanner

more-in

: Suspicious post-demonetisation transactions running to hundreds of crores of rupees, including online fund transfers, have come under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate following tip-offs from the Financial Investigation Unit (FIU). The Income Tax Department has also forwarded several cases for further probe into suspected money laundering.

While a large number of accounts under scrutiny pertain to transactions of over Rs.1 crore, there are also many instances of deposits as high as Rs.100 crore by business entities.

A significant number of suspicious deposits and transfers were made in the first week, after demonetisation was announced.

The transactions under investigation also involve frequent outgoing online transactions from accounts in which huge cash deposits were made after November 8. In this connection, the agency has also zeroed in on a large number of shell companies in whose accounts the funds were transferred after the deposits.

“The shell companies are used for laundering unaccounted wealth. Following demonetisation, all companies showing unexplained transactions will be probed,” said an official, adding that the role of bank officials would also be examined in case of serious irregularities in the deposits.

Red-flagging transactions

While banks have been instructed to share all relevant information, the FIU has been analysing data for red-flagging suspicious transactions across the country.

The Directorate, which busted a network of jewellers that was converting demonetised currency into gold by using the banking channel in connivance with two accused Axis Bank managers, has also collected the data on top jewellers in 25 cities across the country, primarily in the first five days after November 8.

Irregularities probed

Several bullion traders have shown a steep increase in sales.

The suspected irregularities in the sale of gold are also being probed by the Directorate General of Central Excise Intelligence.

In one particular case, a jewellery house had sold 201 kg of gold in just two days.