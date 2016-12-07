Betwa will be made seaworthy: Navy

INS Betwa that tipped over and crashed during undocking in Mumbai on Monday.

INS Betwa, the frigate that keeled over at the naval dockyard in Mumbai on Monday, will be salvaged and made battle-ready, the Navy said on Tuesday.

While being undocked as part of the ongoing refit on Monday, the guided missile frigate tipped over to its left, killing two people and injuring 14.

“The Navy shall ‘upright’ the ship and make her operational in the shortest possible time,” Navy spokesperson D.K. Sharma said.

To make an assessment on how the ship could be lifted up, professional salvers are expected to reach Mumbai on Wednesday. Capt. Sharma said that they would complete an initial assessment in two days.

Rear Admiral Deepak Bali, Flag Officer offshore Defence Advisory Group, has been named to head the Board of Inquiry constituted to investigate the incident.

Undergoing refit

The 4,000-tonne Brahmaputra-class frigate was undergoing a scheduled two-year medium refit which started on April 15, 2016. The initial cost was estimated at Rs. 650 crore, but by the time of commissioning in July 2004, it went up to Rs. 1,200-1,300 crore.

As part of preparing the hull, the ship went into the dry dock on October 20 and was being undocked when the accident occurred.

In the dry dock a ship is mounted on dock blocks for support.

The blocks are made largely of hard steel with special wood fixed on top to avoid friction when the ship sits on them.

During undocking, water is pumped in at a controlled rate into the dock and the ship moves out once it leaves the blocks and floats on its own.

“It is being looked into if there was a failure of the dock blocks or if something went wrong in calculating the sequence of events like the rate of flooding, at what stage the ship leaves the blocks and when it will float on its own,” a senior officer said.

The ship has completely turned over on its port side and is 25 per cent under water. Officials said most of the critical equipment was removed.