Bengaluru man with ‘IS links’ held in Himachal

A 23-year-old man from Bengaluru with alleged Islamic State links was on Saturday arrested by a team of the National Investigation Agency and the local police from the Banjar area in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. Abeed Khan was arrested from a church where he had been staying with a fake identity for four or five months, the police said.

Confirming the arrest, Director-General of Police Sanjay Kumar said that Khan was being interrogated by intelligence agencies.

Sources said the man was named by some of his accomplices during interrogation after they were arrested in Delhi.

They said that Khan had admitted that he was influenced by the ideology of the IS terror group.

The NIA and the police refused to divulge details in this connection, saying that investigations were under way.