Bengal nursing homes under scanner over smuggling racket

With two more Kolkata-based nursing homes under the scanner of investigating agencies, it is increasingly becoming clear that the tentacles of inter-State child smuggling racket have spread far and wide.

Three women from two city-based nursing homes — South View Nursing Home in Behala area and Shree Krishna Nursing Home in College Street area — were detained for interrogation on Wednesday, DIG (CID) Bharatlal Meena told The Hindu.

On Tuesday, eight persons associated with private clinics — Baidya Clinic and Sohan Nursing Home — at Baduria in State’s North 24-Parganas district were arrested in connection with the smuggling racket.

Mr. Meena said that the CID is investigating the role of a doctor in Baduria and his house has been sealed.

The office of non-government organisation Sujit Dutta Memorial Trust at Machnandapur in North 24-Parganas was also sealed. Investigators have said that the NGO had an important role in smuggling babies.