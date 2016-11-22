National

Beating death with a walking stick

An elderly woman’s charri (walking stick) proved to be the saviour for a family of seven from Muzaffarpur in the Indore-Patna Express that derailed on Sunday.

The family of Manoj Chaurasia, a business-man from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, boarded the train in Indore and was going to Patna. Mr. Chaurasia said all the seven members of his family were trapped in coach B S1. “I broke the window pane with my mother’s walking stick and came out an hour after the accident,” he said. — PTI

