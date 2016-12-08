Bear with ‘temporary difficulties’, MEA tells missions

more-in

Urging foreign diplomatic missions in India to bear with demonetisation-related “temporary difficulties,” the government has asked the Finance Ministry to let diplomats with identity cards to withdraw cash on a “priority basis.”

“The Ministry of External Affairs has received communications from some Embassies about the problems they face in the context of the demonetisation. The Finance Ministry is being asked to issue directives to banks to allow Embassy officials with identity cards to withdraw money on a priority basis,” said Vikas Swarup, MEA spokesperson.

He said that to resolve the issue of cash crunch faced by the diplomats, Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar met the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps on Thursday.