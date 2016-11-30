Base Movement backs al-Qaeda, says suspect nabbed in Madurai

more-in

One of the members of the Base Movement, a home grown terror outfit, who were arrested from Madurai on Sunday night for allegedly carrying out low intensity explosions at five judicial courts in south India has told interrogators that they were against the ‘barbaric practices propagated by the Islamic State (IS)’ and believed that al-Qaeda ideology was the only way to ‘Islamise’ the country.

A senior Home Ministry official told The Hindu that the module wanted to register its presence and at a time when there was a huge traction towards IS, the Syria-Iraq-based outfit, the accused said they wanted to follow the al-Qaeda pattern.

‘Aim was to spread fear’

As reported by The Hindu, the accused told the investigators that their aim was not to kill but only spread fear.

The official said that this is the reason that the explosive devices planted by them were of low intensity, devoid of shrapnel and were placed in such locations so as to cause no casualty.

The official said the group’s leader was Dawood Suleiman (23), a software engineer and a resident of Madurai.

The other four accused — N. Abbas Ali (27), M. Samsun Kareem Raja (23), M. Ayub Ali (25) and Samsudeen — are also residents of Madurai and they met at a local mosque.

“This group has nothing to do with the al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), the Indian arm of al-Qaeda that was created in 2013. They were only inspired by the terrorist outfit,” said the official.

One of the other accused, Shamsudeen who was arrested on Tuesday was earlier associated with Al Ummah, another defunct terror group in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. He was arrested in 2013.