Banks run out of cash quickly on Salary Day

A senior citizen expresses his anger as he waits a queue from early morning on Thursday to draw money from his account in New Delhi.

Long queues in banks; many had to return empty-handed.

Long queues in banks from where many had to return empty-handed, ATMs running out of money quickly, police being deployed in some instances was the story on Salary Day across the country. It is likely to be repeated on Friday.

In Kerala, with the RBI failing to supply the quantum of money sought by the State to meet its salary and pension commitments, many had to return empty-handed or with a small portion of their expected payment on Thursday.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac told reporters in the State capital that against the demand for Rs.167 crore, the government had got only Rs.111 crore to meet the cash demand for the day. As many as 12 treasuries did not get any money.

Of the 5.50 lakh employees and service pensioners, 4.5 lakh customers draw money though treasury accounts and about 50,000 in cash. The RBI had promised to make Rs. 500 crore each available to banks and treasuries to meet the State’s salary and pension commitments. Unless it keeps its word on Friday, there would be absolute chaos, Dr. Isaac said.

In Bengaluru, police were deployed at many banks to control the milling crowds. Most banks, except State Bank of India and State Bank of Mysore, were unable to dispense cash to customers as per the RBI withdrawal limits.

Extra cash helps Chennai banks

On Salary Day in Bengaluru the cash withdrawal limits at banks varied from Rs. 4000 to Rs. 10000. By afternoon many banks had run out of cash.

Bankers reported a shift towards withdrawal of cash by even those employees who earlier never withdrew cash on Salary Day, and preferred cards. Staring at a cash crunch most banks left ATM kiosks dry.

The RBI in Bengaluru has been pushing Rs. 10 coins into the market. Many customers withdrawing money from banks and insisting on lower denomination notes are being issued bags of Rs. 10 coins.

In Chennai, queues began forming early in the day despite the rains. “By and large the situation [on Thursday] was better [than Wednesday] and we could manage,” D. Thomas Franco Rajendra Dev, senior vice-president of All India Bank Officers Confederation told The Hindu.

A senior manager from IOB said, “We received extra cash to be disbursed today and we could manage the situation. But again the concern is we still have not got the Rs. 500 notes.”

In Hyderabad and the rest of Telangana disappointment continued to reign, mainly because banks did not have enough cash to meet the demand. Building expectations of the customers was a State government announcement, as well as advisory to the banks, to disburse Rs.10,000 in cash from the November pay to serving and retired employees.

While the branch of State Bank of Hyderabad and Andhra Bank in the Telangana Secretariat complex seemed to manage the demand better, the same was not the case with other branches and banks as thousands of salaried people, including those in the private sector, queued up.

As on other days since the government decision, banks continued to ration cash well below Rs.10,000 and nowhere near the maximum of Rs.24,000 per customer mandated by the Centre. Pensioners in several parts of the State said they were disbursed Rs.5,000.

(Inputs from bureaus in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana)