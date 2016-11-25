Ban ‘deeply concerned’ about Kashmir LoC situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted by United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon at the UN headquarters in New York, in this September 26, 2015 file photo. Mr. Ban has said he hoped India and Pakistan can find common ground and work towards sustainable peace to de-escalate tension along the LoC in Kashmir, adding he is deeply concerned about the situation.

Says U.N. backs “all efforts” for “durable” peace and hopes India, Pakistan can find common ground.

Deeply concerned over the “deterioration” in situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has called for restoration of stability in the region, saying the world body supported “all efforts” to reach “durable” peace and security.

“The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the deterioration of the situation along the Line of Control in Kashmir in recent days,” a U.N. statement attributed to his spokesman said. “He calls on all involved to prioritise the restoration of calm and stability in order to prevent any further escalation and loss of life,” the statement said, adding that Mr. Ban “trusts India and Pakistan can find common ground and work towards a sustainable peace.”

“The U.N. stands by the people of the region and supports all efforts to reach durable peace and security,” said the statement.

Tension between India and Pakistan have increased after the attack on an Indian Army base in Uri on September 18 and the resultant “surgical strike” on terrorist launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir by the Army 10 days later. Since then, cross-border firings have increased killing soldiers and civilians on both sides.

12 Pakistanis eliminated this week

This week, 12 people, including three Pakistani soldiers, were killed in alleged Indian cross-border firings. The Indian response came after the Indian Army warned of “heavy retribution” following the killing of three of its soldiers, with the body of one of them mutilated in a cross-LoC attack.

Pakistan has denied as “false” and “baseless” its troops were responsible for the mutilation and deaths of Indian soldiers.