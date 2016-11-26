BSF jawan injured as militants open fire on convoy

File photo shows Army personnel taking positions during an operation in North Kashmir's Kupwara district. | Photo Credit: PTI

One BSF jawan sustains injuries

A BSF jawan was injured on Saturday when militants opened fire on a convoy in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The injured jawan was identified as head constable Satinder Singh.

“One jawan sustained bullet injuries in the attack by militants on a convoy at Handwara this morning,” a BSF official said here.

The jawan was hospitalised and his condition was said to be stable.

This is second attack on the security forces in Handwara area in the last 36 hours.

Militants on Thursday night opened fire on a police station in Handwara.