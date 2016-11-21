BSF head constable killed in cross-border firing in Rajouri

more-in

A BSF head constable who was injured in heavy cross-border firing from the Pakistani side succumbed to his injuries on Monday in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Rai Singh, 40, was injured in last night’s shelling from the Pakistani side along the line of control (LoC) in the Rajouri sector in which three other BSF personnel were also injured. The condition of another BSF personnel was critical.

“Last night in heavy shelling from Pakistan side along the LoC in Rajouri area, four BSF Personnel sustained splinter injuries. Head Constable Rai Singh, who was seriously injured, succumbed to his injuries, while the condition of another personnel was serious,” a BSF officer said.

Singh, a resident of Jhajjar district of Haryana, is survived by wife, three sons and mother, he said.

The army and the BSF were responding to Pakistan’s ceasefire violations and the exchange of fire was going on till last reports came in.

Sunday night’s violation of the ceasefire came a day after a BSF jawan and a woman were injured and two houses damaged when Pakistani troops targeted Indian posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Nowshera and Sunderbani sectors of Rajouri with mortar attacks and small arms fire.

On Saturday morning, Pakistani army resorted to ceasefire violations in the Nowshera sector and in the afternoon, they started firing in the Sunderbani sector targeting Indian posts and civilian areas.

On Thursday, Pakistani army had targeted Indian posts and civilian villages along the LoC in the Pallanwala sector of Jammu district. On Tuesday, they also targeted Indian posts with heavy firing and shelling for four hours along the LoC in Rajouri, forcing Indian troops to retaliate.

There have been over 290 incidents of firing and shelling along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistani troops. These incidents have resulted in the death of 26 people, including 14 security personnel, since the surgical strike on terrorist launch pads in PoK on September 29.