BSF foils intrusion bid in Pathankot

A BSF jawan keeps vigil near the border fence at Bamial in Punjab’s Pathankot district. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

BSF personnel shoot an intruder dead after he came close to the border fence in Bamial area of Pathankot district.

BSF has foiled a cross-border intrusion bid after its troopers shot down a suspect at Dhinda post in Pathankot district of Punjab.

BSF personnel shot the intruder dead on Friday night after he came close to the border fence in Bamial area, a police official posted in Pathankot said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a massive search operation was launched on Friday by the police forces of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh and the Army in Pathankot after a local resident claimed to have spotted four to five armed men roaming around suspiciously.

As many as 250 security personnel, including SWAT commandos, were deployed in the search operation in the hilly areas located on the border of Punjab and HP.

Pathankot had seen a major terror attack in January 2016 when heavily-armed terrorists who had sneaked in from across the border attacked an air base.

On July 27, 2015, Dinanagar in Gurdaspur was also targeted by terrorists.