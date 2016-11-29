BJP wins local body polls in Gujarat

In what is seen as an acceptance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move, the BJP is ahead in 23 seats of a total of 31 in the local body election. File photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

In a boost to the BJP after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move, the party has captured two municipalities and one taluka panchayat in local body polls, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

In the ongoing counting of votes, the BJP is ahead in 23 out of 31 other seats in various municipalities, taluka and district panchayats where bypolls were held.

As per the final result declared by the State Election Commission (SEC), the BJP has registered victory in the Vapi municipality of Valsad district by capturing 41 out of total 44 seats.

Only three seats went to the Congress in the recently held polls to this local body. The Vapi municipality was earlier held by the BJP.

Similarly, the BJP made a near clean sweep in the polls to Kanakpur-Kansad municipality of Surat, where it captured 27 out of 28 seats, leaving only one to the Congress. It was also held by the BJP earlier.

In Rajkot, the BJP snatched Gondal taluka panchayat, which went for a mid-term poll, from the Congress by winning 18 out of total 22 seats. The Congress settled for only four. Earlier, the Congress was ruling the Gondal taluka panchayat.

Apart from these three elections, the SEC conducted by-elections to 31 seats in various municipalities, taluka panchayats and district panchayts across the State. The bypolls were necessitated as these seats fell vacant due to various reasons. Though final results are yet to be announced, the BJP is ahead in almost 23 seats.

The result assumes significance for the BJP in the run-up to the State elections next year, and that they were held just after the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes by the Centre.

Taking a potshot at the Congress over the results, Gujarat BJP’s media convener Harshad Patel said the result has once again proved that the entire State is with the BJP.

“Regular as well as bypolls were held in different parts of Gujarat. Right from Vapi in south Gujarat to Gondal in Saurashtra region, people have chosen the BJP over the Congress. The Opposition party should now understand that people are really unhappy with them,” he said.

The Congress conceded its defeat and vowed to work hard for people. “We accept our defeat. The BJP must not forget that it was only by-polls on some seats. The Congress has always raised issues concerning people like notes ban and we will continue to do so,” Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.